'Non-Living Thing' hitmaker Sarkodie pulled up a surprise at the maiden concert of Black Sherif dubbed 'Mozama Disco'

Once Sarkodie stepped on stage, there were fireworks as the crowd began to give loud cheers to show excitement at seeing him

Many netizens have taken to social media to hail Sarkoldie for honouring Black Sherif's invitation to surprise fans at his concert

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie surprised ravers at the just-ended maiden concert of budding rapper Black Sherif.

The concert which was dubbed 'Mozama Disco' came off on Wednesday, December 21, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.

Black Sherif and Sarkodie performing Countryside. Photo Source: @utvghana @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

In a series of videos going around on social media, Black Sherif was performing 'Countryside', one of the hit songs off Sarkodie's Jamz album.

After he finished singing the opening verse to the song, the stage was clad in cold ice and proximate pyrotechnics. Ravers began to shout and give out loud cheers when Sarkodie arrived on stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

They both gave ravers a run for their money as they entertained them to a stellar performance on stage.

Below are videos of Sarkodie performing with Black Sherif:

Reactions as Sarkodie storms stage with Black Sherif at concert

keyzkofi said:

The Greatest of all time, King SARK.... The HIGHEST

perrykay_motors commented:

Herrrr too much respect for this mahn bless up king sark❤️

young_safo said:

Landlord spoil everywhere

pinogh7 remarked:

Landlord doing his duty❤️❤️..big ups Blacko❤️

ps_cobby_miller said:

Hrrrr sark he do show you swag err ❤️❤️❤️

sterlynbabi commented:

OGA landlord do he’s things again, King Sark merhn ❤️

Sarkodie And Black Sherif Perform 'Country Side' For The First Time, Thrilling Video Drops

YEN.com.gh previously reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and budding rapper Black Sherif have officially performed together on the same stage for the first time, which has excited many netizens.

Blacko, as his fans affectionately call him, joined Sarkodie on stage in London for Sarkodie's album listening party for the Jamz Album.

They performed 'Country Side', one of the songs on the album, as they thrilled guests with an electrifying performance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh