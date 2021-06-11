Edward Acquah, a Ghanaian Journalist has praised King Promise on a recent exploit

King Promise recently met with Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy in Nigeria

Acquah shared with YEN.com.gh that the act shows how determined Promise is

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian artiste, King Promise, has been praised for his determination following a recent meeting between himself and Grammy winner, Burna Boy.

On June 10, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported about the meeting of the popular artistes in Nigeria. They are seen in a video working together in a studio, and then later at an establishment that looks like a club.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Edward Acquah, a New Republic newspaper reporter praised the Tokyo crooner for his perseverance in reaching new audiences with his craft.

"King Promise’s tenacity really speaks volumes on why he is still relevant in the industry. He is really loved by Nigerians. His songwriting prowess is always on point," shared Acquah, the former producer of 'Kasapa Entertainment' on Kasapa 102.5 FM.

The meeting is said to be a good sign for Promise, whose song, Slow Down, debuted on the Billboard Triller global chart in late May 2021. The same song also made its entry on the Apple Top 100 chart at number one. He previously disclosed that the song is off an upcoming album.

The singer, born Gregory Bortey Newman, also recently announced he had signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment UK.

In other news, Nana Aba Anamoah, the general manager of GHOne TV, and actress Lydia Forson recently went live on Instagram for the first time following Abena Korkor's sex claims about them.

The two popular media and entertainment personalities engaged on Instagram about personal issues while flexing their looks and admiring themselves.

Anamoah and Forson's live video follows recent allegations by the mental health activist, Abena Korkor, that popular broadcaster, Kojo Yankson was having an affair with them.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Ghana