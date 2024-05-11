Mohammed Kudus has emerged with West Ham United FC's Goal of the Season award

Kudus' first strike in the Hammers' Europa League 5-0 triumph over SC Freiburg won him the award

Fans and other social media users commended and congratulated him after the announcement of his win

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has won the prestigious Goal of the Season award at West Ham United FC.

One of Kudus' goals in the 5-0 drubbing of German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg in the Europa League Round of 16 stage won him the award.

The first of his two goals on the night was an impressive solo effort. He picked up the ball in his half, dribbled past two Freiburg players, and remarkably planted the ball into the net with his right foot.

West Ham named Mohammed Kudus as Goal of the Season winner Photo source: @westham

The award win was announced on Saturday, May 11 2024, as West Ham roll out their end-of-season awards.

The team's official Instagram page shared a video of the former Ajax star's goal with the caption:

"Mo’s magic v Freiburg wins our 2023/24 Goal of the Season Award ."

Fans congratulate Mohammed Kudus on award

The announcement triggered reactions from West Ham fans on social media. For many of them, they were expecting no other goal to win than Kudus' and thus congratulated him.

4strikeskk said:

If Kudus play for Madrid he will be the most valuable player right now

mcdrills_ said:

This goal really deserves every award and recognition

mo.hammedali11 said:

He's the best signing in the EPL this season. He deserves player of the season award

iamchasingdiscomfort said:

It could only be this ⚽️

young_blvqboy said:

That’s my boy well deserves it let’s go for more next season Kudos

myzhm4real said:

Congratulations to Kudus the star boy he really deserves it

rylee_platt1 said:

Think we all knew this goal was something special ⚒️❤️

Kudus snubbed for EPL Young Player Award

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus did not receive a nomination for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award despite his impressive stats.

The Young Player of the Season category has eight nominations from the Premier League, led by Phil Foden and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

