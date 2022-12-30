Football star Pele passed away after he was diagnosed with colon cancer which he bravely fought during a lengthy stay at the hospital

Pele led Brazil to three World Cup wins and has been seen as a demigod in his native country

Barack Obama while mourning the football legend shared a photo of himself and Pele posing for a photo as he was being handed an autographed Brazil football jersey

Former US president Barack Obama has led world leaders in mourning legendary Brazilian footballer Pelé.

Barack Obama has led world leaders in mourning football star Pelé in an emotional condolence message.

World Cup legend Pelé dies

Obama took to his Instagram to condole with the family and fans of the World Cup-winning and record-breaking star.

In his post, Obama remembered Pelé as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together.

He wrote in part:

“Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game."

See the post below:

Fans' reactions below:

danielprado_ wrote:

"He was not just “one of the greatest”. He was the GOAT of the most popular sport in the world. The most successful, popular and charismatic sportsperson in the world was that black man. I am sure you understand the magnitude of what he accomplished and represents."

edsonsantoskelo wrote:

"Eternal mourning. King Pelé, the greatest idol in the world. Football lost the best player of all time. Silence spreads in all the cities that Pelé passed by leaving nostalgia."

fernando.maynart wrote:

"Pele! The gods created football and called Pelé from Olympus to teach us."

Pele spends Christmas hospitalised

On Sunday, December 25, YEN.com.gh reported that family members of the were in low spirits after visiting his bedside at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

According to AlJazeera Pele was being treated for worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems.

Edinho, Pele’s son, arrived at the medical facility on Saturday, December 25, where he joined his sisters Flavia and Kely Nascimento.

He posted a photo on Instagram of himself holding the 82-year-old’s hand, captioning it:

“Father … my strength is yours.”

The former goalkeeper who was recently appointed coach of Serie B football club Londrina, based in Parana in the north arrived a day after having explained his absence at his father’s side to local media.

“I would like to be present, but I am committed to my mission here. I’m not a doctor, I couldn’t really help much,” he said in an interview published on Friday by the daily Estadao.

