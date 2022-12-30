The co-founder of Afrochella has revealed that he never expects people to give freebies simply because his dad is a politician

In an interview, Kennedy Agyapong Jr said he doesn’t involve politics when it comes to issues of his business

Netizens have praised him for his determination and hard work over the years

The co-founder of the Culture Management Group, the organizers of Afrochella, Mr Ken Agyapong Jr has opened up on the humble beginning of his company and the hurdles it faced in its rise to prominence as a top event organizer.

In an interview with Face2FaceAfrica TV on Youtube, Mr Agyapong said although his dad Is a prominent politician, he never depends on that in the performance of duties neither does he expect to be given preferential treatment because of his father.

Afrochella co-founder speaks about his business and his dad Photo credit@kennyagy/Instagram

He buttressed his point by sharing how he often drove a food truck in Ghana when he initially arrived from the US.

“When I came to Ghana we had a food truck and anytime I closed from work I drove it to Twist(a popular night club in Accra). to sell burgers and chicken,” he said.

Touching on the Afrochella event, Mr Agyapong said despite the success chalked by his company over the years, the overall goal is to keep improving.

He encouraged diasporans to invest in Ghana but urged them to ensure that they get involved in whatever business or venture they tend to set up.

Ghanaians commend Ken Agyapong Jnr

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young business for his vision and the impact he has made in the creative industry.

Obed Lartey

Kenny what an inspiration bro. You represent Ghana and the fraternity well bro. Our individual contribution to mankind and Africa helps build a strong humanitarian culture and a better world

Caleb Ayisih

Thank you bigman

Shameel Abdullah

I will be glad if I get the chance to work with you boss

