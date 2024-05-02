Manhyia Palace Museum Displays Looted Artefacts And Remarkable Statue Of Otumfuo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II toured the Manhyia Palace Museum, displaying looted artefacts by the British during the third Anglo-Asante war

A unique Otumfuo Osei Tutu II statue is also being displayed at the museum as Asanteman marks its king's silver jubilee

The artefacts taken from the Asante Kingdom by the British 150 years ago have been returned under a three-year loan agreement

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II toured the Manhyia Museum, displaying its latest valuable artefacts.

He meticulously examined the artefacts stolen from the Palace during the Sagrenti War of 1874, which were recently returned from the UK and US. British troops looted the items during the third Anglo-Asante War of 1874.

A unique Otumfuo Osei Tutu II statue has also captured attention for its remarkable quality.

Otumfuo inspects some artefacts. Source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

The statue of Otumfuo is on display. Source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

The Asantehene hailed the return of the artefacts and urged the public to visit the Manhyia Palace Museum.

The artefacts taken from the Asante Kingdom by the British 150 years ago have been returned under a three-year loan agreement, subject to renewal.

The agreement was between the Victoria and Albert Museum, the British Museum, and the Asante Kingdom.

The 32 returned artefacts included the sword of state, a gold peace pipe, and other silver and gold ornaments.

The return is also to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 1873-1874 Anglo-Asante war and the 100th anniversary of the return of the Asantehene Prempeh I from exile in the Seychelles.

The background work to secure the loan

In May 2023, on a visit to the UK, the Asantehene told the British Museum to return gold items looted from the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

At the time, aside from meeting King Charles, he also met with the director of the British Museum for discussions on how the items could be returned to Ghana.

This was after the UK returned a Benin Bronzes collection to Nigeria. The items being loaned were mostly taken during past wars between the Asante and British during colonial times.

Otumfuo unveils 2,000-seat conference centre

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had unveiled a newly built 2,000-seat conference centre at Manhyia Palace.

The Asantehene built the facility, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall, as part of his 25th anniversary as king.

A video and photo from the commissioning of the conference centre have popped up, eliciting praise from social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh