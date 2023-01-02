A Ghanaian man who travelled abroad got the shock of his life when he was charged $40 for a haircut

The man who is a popular mc in Ghana said he now understood why a lot of people abroad opt to keep bushy hair

The video sparked reactions from the Ghanaian community as they felt he was trying to deter them from travelling

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man who left Ghana to live abroad, in a video, lamented bitterly after visiting a barbering shop in the US for the first time.

Ghanaian Man Abroad Laments Bitterly After Being charged $40 For A Hair Cut Source: Kwame Oboadie on TikTok

Source: UGC

The man who goes by the name, Kwame Oboadie, was an mc and socialite in Ghana before leaving to seek greener pastures. His experience at the barbering shop made him feel the grass might not be greener on the other side like he thought.

He expressed shock when he was given a bill of $40 after he was done barbering. He immediately converted the money into cedis and exclaimed that he now understood why a lot of guys in the states left their hair long.

Oboadie told Ghanaians life abroad was not easy and mentioned that the haircut cost GH₵400 upon doing his conversion. His comments sparked outrage from a section of the Ghanaian community as they felt he was taking his expenditure out of context.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians argued that he was earning in dollars so spending $40 on hair cut was not out of place. Some pointed out that converting expenditure abroad into cedis does not put things in the right perspective.

Ghanaians Charge At Kwame Oboadie

henryhanson855 said:

You have to realize that $40 is nothing. But when you convert then we have issues.

Nana Kwame Kyei also wrote:

It’s like 40 cedis…. Ebi u wey u want to convert

iam_ent also commented:

I don't why people convert the currency to Ghana cedis, jack once upon a time 1$=1ghc

Kwame Oboadie: Popular Socialite Explains How Cheating Married Men Are Supporting The Economy In Video

In other stories, Kwame Oboadie, a popular socialite, has explained why he thinks married men who cheat have contributed immensely to the economy.

The hilarious man who is known for his catchy phrases and sayings analysed the role cheating men play in the lives of young women.

His explanation sounded sensible to many folks as they agreed with his assertion and laughed at the hilarious points he made.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh