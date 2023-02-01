A Nigerian man shared a video on TikTok to show much much he was enjoying himself in Ghana

He explained that he stayed in a luxury hotel that had many wonderful features and only paid GH₵200 a night for it

Many were in disbelief at the amount he mentioned and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A Nigerian man with the TikTok handle @zicsaloma wowed many when he made a video showing how life was treating him well in Ghana. He confessed that he had initially planned to stay for five days but he extended his stay to ten days.

According to the TikToker, he paid only GH₵200 for the plush hotel room where he stayed. He explained that it was unbelievable, considering the amazing features it had. However, he added that the price was a promo because the hotel was new.

The video showed a very spacious hotel room that had a big fridge, sink, couches, huge bed, ultramodern shower and balcony among others.

Netizens react to the GH₵200/night hotel room

Several netizens were impressed by the features of the room but were amazed by the price tag. They took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Montagne Mcdonald said:

I will be in Ghana in April. I may want to stay there

Stjohn commented:

200 cedis? That's unbelievable . I’m going there myself

Miss diva added:

Where is the hotel location in Accra? I'm gonna visit even if it is just for a night

Felix remarked:

I can’t believe this kind of furnished room is just 200gh

