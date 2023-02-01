Wode Maya, a famous Ghanaian YouTuber has revealed he pays full tuition for more than 100 students in Kumasi

These words spilt out of his mouth while the YouTuber was responding to a question on TV3

He was asked why it has never been his priority to wear expensive items despite having so much money

Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, better known as Wode Maya, has revealed that more than 100 students in Kumasi are studying for free due to the support they've received from him.

The famous Ghanaian YouTuber made this revelation while he was addressing a question that was posed to him in an interview with TV3 Ghana.

Wode Maya was asked why he has refused to change his looks to reflect how much he makes with his hustle, to which he responded:

"I focus on things that are important. My way of dressing is just a reflection of who I am. But more than 100 people have free education in Kumasi because of me. I make a lot of impact and that's what's important," he said.

What Ghanaians are saying about Wode Maya's explanation

After watching the video, Ghanaians had a lot to say about Wode Maya's explanation. Below were some of their comments.

Maku Matey said:

The funny thing about people who talk down on others dressing is they either borrow the clothes they wear,or someone gifts them clothes instead of being humble they talk about others yet have nothing in their bank accounts. Siuu,Wode forget them.There is nothing in the stomach of a lizard

Political Romance mentioned:

Why did you invite him to your "set" when you know he wears slippers? Ask about his impact on societies, after all those in expensive clothing are running our country down.

Courage Hodey indicated:

I love this. It's about the impact and not someone's expectation of him dressing in suit and tyre, etc.

Watch the video below:

