Shatta Wale was booked to perform at a show but was delayed by Nautyca as he refused to leave the stage

The dancehall musician was angry and did not spare Nautyca once he got on stage as he abused him verbally

The video sparked debate on social media as some folks claimed the beef between the two could be because of Shatta Michy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, was one of the artistes on the bill to perform at the Mimlife Concert in Tema. All was well at the show until a dispute ensued.

Nautyca, a Tema-based rapper, who performed at the concert caused confusion when he refused to leave the stage for Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale Vs Nautyca Photo Source: Gh Kwaku

Source: Instagram

It took a bit of force before the show organizers could get Nautyca off stage. Shatta Wale was not too pleased with the incident and spoke his mind when he came on stage. He ripped into Nautyca, verbally abusing him in front of the fans.

There Could Be More To The Misunderstanding

Some peeps noted that there could be history between Shatta Wale and Nautyca that goes beyond the Mimilife Show. After Shatta and ex-fiancee, Michy, parted ways, Nautyca, came into the fray and was spotted with Michy on numerous occasions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The pair looked like love birds and were rumoured to be dating. In an interview with NY Dj in 2021, Michy and Nautyca addressed the dating rumours.

Michy said Nautyca was her "bestie" and that there was nothing romantic going on between them. Some peeps feel the complex relationship between the three is a key factor that fuelled the drama.

Folks Weigh In On Shatta Wale - Nautyca Drama

Kwame Micheal said:

you see if wale talk say he no go perform again aa you go talk say wale be arrogant

Khaly siad:

He disrespected shatta… sekov he dey roll with michy

Unclesam_36 wrote:

I think Nautyca is the current boyhows.friend of Shatta Michy. Cox I have seen them together in alot of pub and s

Shatta Wale, Nana Ama McBrown, And Other Celebs Whose Birthday Parties Broke The Internet

In other news, Ghanaian celebrities know how to party and they usually take it up a notch on their birthdays.

Some celebrities were in the news for the massive birthday celebration parties they threw.

Shatta Wale, Nana Ama McBrown, Suad and Hajia Bintu had some of the most memorable birthday celebrations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh