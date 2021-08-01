Fadda Dickson has bought a painting of himself drawn by a physically challenged artist

The painting was presented to Fadda Dickson by GHOne TV presenter Natalie Fort who hosted the artist on the show

The artist revealed on the show that he taught himself how to draw with his mouth

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Dickson Narh, popularly known as Fadda Dickson, has purchased a special artwork.

The painting is special not only because it has Fadda Dickson as the muse but it is because it was painted by someone special.

The painter, Mr Acheampong, is a physically challenged artist who used his mouth to draw the beautiful portrait of Fadda Dickson and many others like it.

Fadda Dickson is said to have paid generously for the painting Photo source: @realnataliefort

Source: Instagram

Acheampong's painting was purchased by Fadda Dickson after he appeared The Natalie Fort Show on GH One TV.

According to Natalie Fort who presented the painting to Fadda Dickson, the media guru paid generously for the work.

Sharing photos from the presentation of the artwork, Natalie Fort wrote:

"On the maiden episode of #TheNatalieFortShow, I interviewed the dexterous mouth artist Mr. Acheampong, whose splendid portrait of @faddick - MD of the Despite Media Group, attracted a generous purchase of this piece by the muse himself!

"Grateful to have had the opportunity to engage with both talents: a pioneer of the physically challenged in art, and of media and marketing strategy."

Self-taught artist

Speaking on the show, Acheampong revealed that he taught himself how to draw after realising that he could not do much.

"I understood my situation and decided that art was the only thing that I could do so I tried to teach myself.

"It was tough in the beginning but with God's grace, I have been able to master it now," Acheampong said to much applauds.

Fufu Our Day boy found

In other positive news on YEN.com.gh, luck has smiled on an underprivileged schoolboy who went viral on social media with his 'Our Day' photo.

The boy, identified as Daniel, was spotted in the viral photo eating fufu uring his school's 'Our Day' celebrations.

Being an unusual choice of food for such occasions, Daniel's photo caught the attention and started to trend online.

Daniel was found after a search by a good samaritan who offered to sponsor the needy boy through school

After Daniel was found, the man has indicated that another friend is willing to relocate the boy to Canada.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen