DSP Kofi Sarpong and a few of his police friends in a viral video jammed to Sarkodie and Black Sherif's Country Side

The police personnel were overjoyed when the tune was played and did not hesitate to show off their dance moves

The video sparked reactions from netizens as they admired DSP Kofi Sarpong's affable nature

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular musician and police, DSP Kofi Sarpong, now ACP Kofi Sarpong, and some of his colleagues brought smiles to the faces of Ghanaians after a video of them dancing went viral on social media.

DSP Kofi Sarpong And Police Friends Source: obaapa_yaa1

Source: UGC

In the video, the affable ACP and his friends jammed to Sarkodie and Black Sherif's Country Side.

It looked like the police personnel were enjoying the Xmas festivities as a couple of beers could be seen in the hands of a police lady, indicating that there was a party going on.

DSP Kofi Sarpong is generally loved by Ghanaians not only because of his melodious gospel tunes but for his lovely personality and jovial nature.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video sparked interesting reactions from peeps who were loving the ACP's incredible moves. As a gospel artiste, DSP Kofi Sarpong has timeless hits like 'Aseda', 'Agyenkwa' and 'African Borborbo'.

DSP Kofi Sarpong And Friends Spark Reactions

surqwameholyike noticed something funny:

No one is talking about the man in Africa wear and Roman school nika behind Dsp Sarporng

Snakeeyes said:

presbyterian moves nkoaa

Awura Ama Asante# also said:

DSP k.sarpong get moves

Efya_Prempeh also wrote:

There is always a bit of traditional dance in his moves

Shadow Effect

So we are going to pretend to not see the police woman who passed by with 2beer and the food

See Video Here

Mr Eazi Gifts Money To Labourers On Detty Rave Site On Xmas Day, Video Causes Frenzy

In other news, celebrated Afrobeat musician, Mr Eazi, has been spotted gifting workers who were on site making preparations for Detty Rave 4 money on Christmas day to buy lunch.

In the video, he was spotted walking to their various stations to hand them their notes as they beamed with smiles.

Many netizens, upon spotting the video, have showered Mr Eazi with praises for being a thoughtful employer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh