According to Shatta Wale, Kevin Taylor has bought him a new vehicle to support his ride-hailing service, Shaxi

The timing has set tongues wagging on social media as the controversial journalist threw shots at Sarkodie not long ago

Shatta thanked Kevin for the gift in a tweet and was overwhelmed by the kindness Kevin showed him

Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has revealed that Kevin Taylor has given him a vehicle to use for his ride-hailing service Shaxi.

Kevin Taylor Buys Shatta Wale Vehicle Photo Source: KevinEkowTaylor on Twitter, Shatta Wale gh kwaku on Instagram, Sarkodie on Instagram

The dancehall musician expressed gratitude to the controversial journalist and CEO of With All Due Respect - Loud Silence Media.

He said Kevin gave him the car as a token of support for his Shaxi business. Many found the timing of the gift odd since Kevin Taylor recently threw shade at Sarkodie after he released his latest song Landlord.

The song set tongues wagging as Shatta Wale had called himself the Landlord of the Ghana Music Industry not long ago.

There has since been a rift between Shatta and Sark fans regarding the Landlord title. Some folks felt Kevin's token of appreciation was his way of showing who he preferred among the two musicians.

Kevin Taylor's Gift To Shatta Sparks Reactions

Ziggy Ntem Twumasi Eric said:

Kevin did that because of Sark…is not from his heart

DenzineDenniz commented:

You’re hiding under kelvin taylor to attack ur other colleagues . We see you

Christo58116565 also wrote:

Kudos Kevin Taylor... We know you a fan of shatta movement ... Much respect bro

KOBBYCODED3 reacted;

So all this while it’s you who have been telling kelvin Taylor to diss sarkodie ong?..

Nana Kwaku Asante also said:

Thanks to Kevin Taylor for supporting Shaxi. #SHAXI, it's time to ride

