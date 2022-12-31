Ghanaian celebrities know how to party and they usually take it up a notch on their birthdays

Some celebrities were in the news for the massive birthday celebration parties they threw

Shatta Wale, Nana Ama McBrown, Suad and Hajia Bintu had some of the most memorable birthday celebrations

Ghanaian celebrities have partied hard this year despite the tough economic conditions in the country. The celebrated public figures made their birthdays special as they celebrated them in grand style.

They were showered with expensive gifts from friends and loved ones. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some of the most memorable birthday parties of 2022 that would never leave the memories of Ghanaians. Shatta Wale, Nana Ama McBrown, Suad and Hajia Bintu threw some of the most lavish birthday parties in the country.

Shatta Wale's Birthday At His Residence

Shatta Wale is known for his extravagant lifestyle and high taste for the finest things in life. The dancehall musician had a grand party at his residence as he celebrated gaining an additional year to his age.

One of the biggest highlights of the party was Shatta being gifted a brand new customised Range Rover. Videos from the event went viral on social media and had people talking for days.

Nana Ama McBrown Marks 45th Birthday With Huge Party

Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 45th birthday with a grand party in her house in Kumasi. The birthday bash saw many friends and colleagues of McBrown coming to her house to celebrate with her.

Videos from the party showed big celebrities like Matilda Asare, Kwame A-Plus, Samuel Nyamekye, and Kwame Adinkra, among others in attendance. The party was one of the biggest in Kumasi as many highly respected people showed up for McBrown.

Suad: The Rich 16-Year-Old Who's Party Shutdown The Internet

16-year-old Suad had the internet in awe after videos of her lavish birthday party and the gifts she received went viral. The young lady, who is said to come from a very affluent family, was gifted a brand-new Mercedes Benz.

The gift made many social media users marvel and wonder if there was indeed hardship in the country. The pretty young lady invited Mens Cook and other expensive brands to make her party a memorable one. Suad's party is for sure one of the biggest parties of 2022.

Hajia Bintu Throws Massive Party

Popular TikToker, Hajia Bintu, was one of the celebrities that marked their birthday parties with memorable parties. The Popular TikTok star and socialite turned a year older on November 30, 2022, and she threw a plush birthday party to celebrate her special day.

She rocked a sparkling outfit which she paired with high heels, and her makeup was perfectly done as well as her hair. The beautiful content creator was showered with gifts at her party.

