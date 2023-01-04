Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell had social media users gushing over them as they danced and bonded

The beautiful actress could not stop smiling as she jammed with her boo at a lavish party

Many social media users were excited to see McBrown happy, with some highlighting Maxwell's smile, which they felt was rare

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, have stirred sweet reactions on social media.

Nana Ama McBrown Dancing With Husband, Maxwell Source: Nkokonsa

Source: Instagram

The affable couple, in a video, were spotted dancing at a lavish party. In the footage, McBrown was all smiles and joy as she jammed to some Amapiano music with the love of her life.

The beautiful actress looked stunning in a colourful long dress as she put her hands on the chest of her husband. At a point, McBrown could be seen happily whispering something into Maxwell's ears.

He whispered something back and the actress' face lit up even more. Maxwell looked sharp and dapper like McBrown as he wore a pink long-sleeve shirt and pink trousers.

The lovely video pleased many netizens as they dropped sweet words in admiration of the couple.

McBrown and Maxwell Warm Hearts

teenaasiamah said:

Not me smiling and watching it over and over again

ohema_a commented:

My ship - look at the way I am smiling like a fool

akosua__lovly was also impressed:

Eiii why am I so happy watching it over n over❤️

educationist_ambassador_1 reacted:

Me if I don't the liposuction some then I'm not reach ........cos this is too much for me to take...

lady_zoe22 pointed out something interesting:

I just love this man, he just know how to be romantic, people always complaining he doesn’t smile n all that come n see how he is romancing his wife,

Source: YEN.com.gh