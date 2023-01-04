John Dumelo's wife Gifty Mawunya Nkornu celebrated her birthday in style and in a video picked dollars out of a cake

The beautiful wife of the actor and politician was cheered on by some friends and family as she brought out the money

Netizens were awed by Gifty's luxury lifestyle as they tried to count the number of dollar notes she brought from the cake

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, celebrated her birthday in grand style.

John Dumelo's Wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu Celebrates Birthday In Style Photo source: missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

The beautiful lady showed the opulent lifestyle she lived as she marked her new age with a lavish party.

In one of the videos from the alluring birthday bash, Gifty was spotted picking out a long line of cedi notes from her birthday cake. It is unclear who gifted her the cake but it sure made her excited.

She could not hide her joy while she brought out the long line of cash. Being a private person, Gifty has kept details of her private life outside the public eye. Details of her new age are not yet public information.

The video sparked reactions on social media as netizens tried to figure out how many cedi notes Gifty brought out of the cake.

Who Is John Dumelo's Wife

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, is a lawyer by profession. She was based in the UK before getting married to John. John and Gifty got married on the 12th of May 2018 in a private ceremony.

Netizens React To Gifty’s Birthday Cake; Try To Count Dollars

quasimysticks said:

Now we know who’s behind the shortage of the dollar

ewurama.botchway counted the cash:

It should be about $5,000 ooo

semekorgloria reacted:

❤️ chaii so beautiful to behold! Congratulations and God richly bless you ma'am.

