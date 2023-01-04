Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown stole the show at her friend's 40th birthday party celebrations as she grabbed a mic to hype guests

She was captured singing her own rendition of Kizz Daniel's Buga and in a separate video, she was spotted singing Camidoh's Sugarcane

The videos have sparked massive reactions on social media as many hail Nana Ama mcBrown's infectious and vibrant energy

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown stole the spotlight at her friend's 40th birthday celebrations which were held recently.

Nana Ama McBrown performs at a friend's 40th birthday party. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa

In the videos which have surfaced online, the gorgeous actress was captured singing her own rendition of the hit song by Nigeria's Kizz Daniel, Buga.

Changing the lyrics of the song while singing passionately with the mic in her hand, guests stood up to their feet as they danced and laughed hysterically in the video.

The lyrics of the song sought to inform guests about the itinerary of the birthday party. She noted that there were drinks available as well as food, and a music band to provide good music for them to dance to.

In another video that surfaced online, she was captured hyping seated guests to stand up and party with her.

After succeeding in getting them on their feet, she then went ahead to perform Camidoh's hit song, 'Sugarcane'.

Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown grabs a mic as she performs at her friend's 40th birthday party

imercyon said:

If doing too much was a person

young_er09 commented:

Eeeii, Nana Ama so you everything you dey inside singing, dancing, football, cooking, rapping multi-talented paaa o herrrr

queenmae557 remarked:

Always want to be the centre of attention. Awura Leticia

mhiss_dampson said:

She’s absolutely stunning❤️…Her dress, body, personality omg I love love her!!

sammy_highcourt commented:

adey love um ruff❤️

123_pearls said:

Nana issa whole VIBE mehnnn

