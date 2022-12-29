Some Ghanaian celebrity couples stood out among their colleagues with their unique fashion sense

They were photographed at various events rocking expensive designer brands; others even customized to suit their brands

2022 has been a great year so far post-pandemic with lots of outdoor events being organized every weekend

The Ghanaian fashion industry skyrocketed in 2022. Event organizers invited international performers and influencers to various star-studded events and concerts.

As fashion and entertainment are intertwined, we saw our favorite celebrities and their partners gracing the red carpet in elegant outfits.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell and Selly Galley and Praye TieTia

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top celebrity couples who ruled Instagram with their looks.

1. Selly Galley and Praye TieTia look stunning together in a white outfit

The former Big Brother housemate and actress Selly Galley is one of the top fashion icons in Ghana. Selly looked classy and chic in a white suit styled with white mules and sunglasses. Ghanaian musician Praye TiaTia looked dapper in a white long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers styled with black shoes.

2. Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah pose together in a white ensemble

Award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown was spotted at the annual thanksgiving service organized by East Legon Executive Fitness Club. The celebrity duo graced the event in their fashionable white outfits.

3. Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess look splendid in designer brands

BET winner Sarkodie and his beautiful wife Tracy Owusu-Addo made it to the list with their classy street vibes. They were photographed together just before the Rapperholic concert in an all-black ensemble. Sarkodie looked stylish in his designer wear while the mother of two flaunted her cleavage in a lace outfit and black pants.

4. Kennedy Osei and Tracy look adorable together in custom-made suits

Kennedy Osei, the General Manager of Despite Group and son of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, and his lovely wife Tracy won over the internet with their elegant looks at star-studded events this year. The fashion designer creatively styled her husband to turn heads at various events.

5. Fella Makafui and AMG Medikal look madly in love as they go on a date

Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui always make headlines with their edgy street vibes. The curvy actress is always spotted in a form-fitting outfit and flawless makeup.

Fella Makafui & Medikal, Selly Galley & Praye Tietia, And Celebrity Couples Whose Marriages Are Still Standing

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about adorable celebrity couples serving us marriage goals. Love is a wonderful thing, and it's amazing to see Ghanaian superstars find their ideal partners among those in the business.

Even though some Ghanaian celebrities tried dating and eventually got married, their unions did not last forever. Others, though, view the love tale as an enduring one that they adore viewing on social media.

Some celebrity marriages that ended on the rocks are; Juliet Ibrahim and Safo Kantanka Jnr., Afriyie Acquah and Amanda Owusu Acquah, Amandzeba Nat Brew and Akosua Agyapong, Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite, to mention a few.

