Jackie Appiah and her beautiful lookalike mum stepped out to an event and they both looked beautiful and glamorous

The pretty mother and daughter had attended a wedding together and posed for the cameras after

Jackie Appiah's mother, Janet Owusu, despite advancing in age still looked sweet and full of life

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has shown fans where she gets her beautiful looks from.

Source: Instagram

The pretty movie star was spotted chilling with her mother at a wedding. Jackie and her mother, Janet Owusu, looked gorgeous and ravishing as they posed for the cameras in a video.

Jackie had on a beautiful white lace gown and complemented the outfit with a designer brown bag. Her makeup was on point as it matched perfectly with her flawless brown skin.

She was all smiles as the paparazzi took photos and videos of her. The actress was later joined by her mother who looked as pretty as her daughter.

She had on a simple but elegant Kente cloth. Janet Owusu's Kente cloth was a unique one. The colours and patterns were eye-catching and it looked like it cost a fortune.

The cloth had a beautiful blend of pink and yellow which went well with her sleek pink designer handbag.

Jackie Appiah is known for her enviable taste and fashion sense. The award-winning actress redefined fashion in 2022 as she was spotted on multiple occasions rocking expensive and luxurious designer brands from Gucci to Balenciaga.

Looking at how fashionable her mother, Janet, also is, it seems fashion runs through the family. The video of the pair was shared in an Instagram post and many netizens dropped love emojis acknowledging Janet and Jackie's elegance.

