Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah Attends Plush Wedding Slaying In Stunning Dress And GH₵170,430 Chanel bag
- Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has made her first public appearance at a star-studded wedding with her best fashion foot forward
- The YEN Entertainment Awards 2022 Best Actress winner looked effortlessly gorgeous in a long-sleeve lace dress
- The beautiful bride Maame Afriyie has a striking resemblance with the screen goddess and style influencer
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah started the year 2023 on a high fashion note, making public appearances in elegant outfits.
The style influencer wore an elegant white lace dress for the luxurious white wedding. The corseted long-sleeve dress was styled with a brown Chanel bag valued at over sixteen thousand dollars as she smiled beautifully for the camera.
Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous in the black frontal hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders. The award-winning celebrity wore subtle flawless makeup as she posed with other wedding guests.
The beautiful bride Maame Afriyie who has a striking resemblance with Jackie Appiah didn't disappoint with her wedding looks.
Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's regal look
henewaa_efya
Screaming decency ❤️
chelseablaq_
Haaaaaa this beauty is it not too much like thissss??❤️❤️❤️
babe_modeste
Must really compliment how well u dress. . You're a start who always dressed like a queen. Decently dressed
francinebeech
Lol, last part; let me call back. Beautiful
cooksnbakesgh
Always oozing class
1. The bride slays in an elegant white robe
The bride was seen rocking an off-shoulder lace robe for her makeup application and photoshoot session before she slips on her gorgeous gown.
She wore a simple diamond tiara to complete her look while showing off her engagement ring.
Ghanaian bride Aba is the first modernised bride to wear a mini corseted kente dress for her traditional wedding
2. The bride and her beautiful mother spend quality moments together
The happy mother of the bride was seen praying for her daughter before she embarks on her new married life.
The highly fashionable mother wore a colorful lace dress with matching fascinators. She wore beautiful earrings to match her stunning look.
3. The couple's first splendid dance together at the reception
The couple, Dr. Kobby and Maame Afriyie looked stunning together as they entered the reception venue showing off their dance moves.
The groom looked dashing in a black and white tuxedo styled with black shiny shoes and an expensive watch.
