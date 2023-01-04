Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has made her first public appearance at a star-studded wedding with her best fashion foot forward

The YEN Entertainment Awards 2022 Best Actress winner looked effortlessly gorgeous in a long-sleeve lace dress

The beautiful bride Maame Afriyie has a striking resemblance with the screen goddess and style influencer

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah started the year 2023 on a high fashion note, making public appearances in elegant outfits.

The style influencer wore an elegant white lace dress for the luxurious white wedding. The corseted long-sleeve dress was styled with a brown Chanel bag valued at over sixteen thousand dollars as she smiled beautifully for the camera.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is serving us wedding guest style inspiration with this look. source: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous in the black frontal hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders. The award-winning celebrity wore subtle flawless makeup as she posed with other wedding guests.

The beautiful bride Maame Afriyie who has a striking resemblance with Jackie Appiah didn't disappoint with her wedding looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's regal look

henewaa_efya

Screaming decency ❤️

chelseablaq_

Haaaaaa this beauty is it not too much like thissss??❤️❤️❤️

babe_modeste

Must really compliment how well u dress. . You're a start who always dressed like a queen. Decently dressed

francinebeech

Lol, last part; let me call back. Beautiful

cooksnbakesgh

Always oozing class

1. The bride slays in an elegant white robe

The bride was seen rocking an off-shoulder lace robe for her makeup application and photoshoot session before she slips on her gorgeous gown.

She wore a simple diamond tiara to complete her look while showing off her engagement ring.

2. The bride and her beautiful mother spend quality moments together

The happy mother of the bride was seen praying for her daughter before she embarks on her new married life.

The highly fashionable mother wore a colorful lace dress with matching fascinators. She wore beautiful earrings to match her stunning look.

3. The couple's first splendid dance together at the reception

The couple, Dr. Kobby and Maame Afriyie looked stunning together as they entered the reception venue showing off their dance moves.

The groom looked dashing in a black and white tuxedo styled with black shiny shoes and an expensive watch.

Celebrity Styles: Top 10 Stylish Photos Of Jackie Appiah Showing Off Expensive Bags, Shoes, And Dresses In 2022

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who is one of the top three fashion icons of 2022 thanks to her selection of brand shoes and bags.

On a few star-studded occasions, the fashion legend made a few public appearances wearing chic looks styled by Afua Rida.

After several weeks of open voting, Jackie Appiah took home the best actress prize at the 2022 YEN Entertainment Awards.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh