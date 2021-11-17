Abena Cilla: 7 breathtaking photos of young Ghanaian model

Young Ghanaian model and video vixen, Abena Cilla, has been trending on social media all because of her photos.

The young model, who is endowed at the back is one of the most talked-about upcoming stars on social media.

Abena Cilla has been wowing her followers with her breathtaking photos.

Source: Instagram

As she is trending, YEN.com.gh has put together 7 photos of her that would make your day.

1. All smiles in these hot photos:

2. Looking sumptuous without a wig:

3. She is a real photogenic:

4. Look at the bottle shape:

5. Correct outfit with nice posing:

6. Abena Cilla is on top of her game:

7. Always on point:

Source: Yen