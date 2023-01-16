Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon have had numerous exchanges on social media, and the feud stemmed from Meek Mill's music video at the Jubilee House

The latest update on the beef is a diss record Shatta Wale dropped in the early hours of Monday, 16th January 2023

The hilarious musician titled the tune 'London Bridge' a term he used to describe the YouTuber's head and teased that it was enormous

Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon have been in the trends for hours after the pair were involved in a heated back and forth on social media.

The beef started when Sheldon criticised Shatta Wale for defending Meek Mill's Jubilee House video. Meek Mill, during his stay in Ghana, released a music video he shot at the Jubilee House, the official residence of the president.

The video sparked outrage but Shatta felt it was not proper for folks to chastise the video and insulted everyone that had a problem with it. Sheldon addressed Shatta's comments on his YouTube show Yawa Of The Day and that resulted in a series of exchanges between him and Wale.

Shatta Wale's London Bridge

Shatta has taken the war of words to a hilarious level and has released a diss record raining insults on Kwadwo Sheldon.

He titled the song London Bridge. According to Shatta, Sheldon's head was as big as the London Bridge and described the YouTuber's facial features in a funny way.

Fans React To London Bridge

kobby-josh commented:

wale really be business man! do u know much this song will fetch him? smart guy

Droid551 wrote:

The song is nice mmom

elormfoli reacted:

The only reason why I will like to come back to Ghana

AFRO LENA commented:

ahh Charlie this BEEF no dey sweet kraaaa

Meek Mill: Shatta Wale, Ablakwa, and Many Ghanaians React to Rapper's Video Shoot at Jubilee House

In another story, scores of Ghanaians have shared varied views after African-American rapper Meek Mill released a music video teaser featuring some areas of the Jubilee House.

The rapper and his backing performers were captured behind the presidential lectern in the footage Musician.

Shatta Wale and Ghanaian legislator Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa posted opposing views in reaction.

