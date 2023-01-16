Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon have had multiple exchanges recently, and the Genesis of it was Meek Mill's music video at the Jubilee House

Sheldon made a video criticising Shatta Wale for supporting Meek Mill's behaviour which angered the dancehall star and resulted in a heated back and forth

The latest reply by Shatta Wale popped up on the internet in the late hours of Sunday, 15th January 2023, in an Instagram live video, where he threatened to slap Sheldon

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Controversial Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has engaged, Kwadwo Sheldon, a popular YouTuber, in a heated back and forth. The beef between the pair began over the Meek Mill Jubilee House music video.

Shatta Wale Threatens To Slap Kwadwo Sheldon. Photo Source: Facebook: UTV Ghana, Kwadwo Sheldon On Twitter

Source: UGC

On Sunday, 8th January 2023, Meek Mill released a music video he shot at the Jubilee House, the seat of governance, and the footage did not sit well with a lot of people. Folks felt he had desecrated the office of the president and bashed him heavily.

The criticisms angered Shatta Wale as he defended Meek Mill and chastised Ghanaians for condemning the video. Kwadwo Sheldon discussed the issue on his 'Yawa Of The Day' program on YouTube and said Shatta Wale's position on the matter did not make sense.

An angry Shatta Wale replied to Kwadwo Sheldon and warned him to be careful. The war-ready YouTuber did not spare the dancehall star and went for his throat once again on his YouTube show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Shatta Wale's Latest Reply To Sheldon

The beef between the YouTuber and the self-acclaimed dancehall king does not look like it would end anytime soon. On Sunday, 15th January 2023, Shatta took to his Instagram live around 10 PM to reply Kwadwo Sheldon.

This time around, the dancehall star was angry than ever, and he threw around vulgar insults and made serious threats. He dared Sheldon to disrespect him in person and threatened to slap him whenever he meets him.

Kwadwo Sheldon noticed Shatta Wale had fired shots at him and reacted on Twitter. He mentioned that he was going to reply to Shatta once more on his YouTube show.

Kwadwo Sheldon Vs Shatta Wale; Netizens Side With Sheldon

Tlartey9 said:

Emotional wale. Kwasia he take the thing personal

MrDhott commented:

Shatta dey talk too much tchew barima kwasia paaa kurasinii

thekwekugyan_03 also wrote:

The whole world ibi Shatta ein phone camera wey tire pass, the camera dey here things herh

AlvinAnnan4 was not pleased:

You shatta wale what ever you call your self,who are you,are you God or what everyday is you fooling around why

Meek Mill: Kwadwo Sheldon Goes On A Long Rant Over US Rapper's Jubilee House Video; Chastises Leaders

In a related story, Kwadwo Sheldon, a popular YouTuber has weighed in on the controversial music video Meek Mill shot at the Jubilee House, the residence of the president of the republic.

The YouTuber was not pleased about the incident and went on a long rant on his YouTube channel as he chastised the leadership of the country.

Meek Mill has come under blast since the release of the footage as many Ghanaians found it disrespectful.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh