The rapper and his backing performers were captured behind the presidential lectern in the footage

Musician Shatta Wale and Ghanaian legislator Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa posted opposing views in reaction

Scores of Ghanaians have posted varied views after African-American rapper Meek Mill released a music video teaser featuring some parts of the Jubilee House.

The Jubilee House is known to be Ghana's highest security zone and serves as the Office of the President.

Meek Mill and his backing performers posed behind the podium President Akufo-Addo uses to address the nation in the music video.

Shatta Wale, Ablakwa, and many Ghanaians react to US rapper Meek Mill's video shoot at Jubilee House. Credit: hon.samuelokudzetoa/meekmill/shattawalenima.

Ghanaians, including the MP for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa, have expressed concerns. Many said the Jubilee House, meant to be the highest security zone in the country, has now become easily accessible.

The Ghanaian MP called for the dismissal of those responsible for the desecration of the Jubilee House.

''All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately. How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively? Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high-security installation?'' he wrote:

Read more reactions below:

1. Ghanaian business owner Anthony Dzamefe reacted:

''My only surprise is that I didn’t see Meek Mill waving the State Sword as a sign of dominance and a warning to rival gangs in the US,'' the businessman said.

2. Dancehall musician Shatta Wale threw his support behind Meek Mill:

''Ok, Meek Mill shoot a video for Flagstaff House What go do …. If u get power go and beat Nana Addo erh …like you go see Masa u no get power so shut up … Poor mindset,'' Shatta Wale wrote.

3. Social media user @HeadlessYouTube also shared his thoughts:

''I don't think Meek Mill & co. played the music in the Jubilee House as loud as they do during video shoots. From the cuts, he could've done accapella or had the song playing lightly on his phone. Most of the scenes were just him making matching hand gestures. No permission needed.''

4. Social media @_danielsackitey expressed shock:

''Meek Mill really shot a music video at Jubilee House? This is the lowest point we can get as a country What happened to “Jubilee House is a security zone” Even American Embassy in Ghana, you can’t take pictures and Ghana allows Jubilee House to become a studio. We are FINISHED.''

5. Citi FM journalist Rita Mensah was alarmed:

''Nah!! This is getting serious, why are we allowing this? Can Meek Mill shoot a music video in the white house? Eii Gh lol. What a country! We have given these guys too much liberty they don't even have in their country. #MeekMill.''

