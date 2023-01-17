Shatta Michy has sent an indirect message to Shatta Wale after he complained about Michy not allowing him to see his son, Majesty, for years

Shatta Wale on Saturday, 14th January 2023, took to his Instagram story to lament about not being allowed to see his son and blamed Michy

Michy subtly responded to Shatta's comments in a Snapchat story and implied that Shatta was doing social media parenting

Shatta Wale's ex-fiancee, Shatta Michy, caused a stir on social media after she implied that Shatta was doing social media parenting.

The actress and entrepreneur's message seemed to be a reply to some comments Shatta made on Saturday, 14th January 2023, blaming her for not seeing his son, Majesty, in years. Shatta's words were:

I like how Michy is being frank with her experience out there but someone shouldd tell her I have not seen Majesty for years and that's not cool. I also want to buy my son some toys and trainers

Michy did not seem happy about Shatta blaming her for not being in Majesty's life. In a Snapchat story, she wrote:

Social Media parenting I didn't know I had lions guarding my lil man

Per Michy's words, she was not stopping Shatta from seeing Majesty and implied that Shatta was the one not making efforts to be present in the life of his son.

Shatta Michy And Shatta Wale Leave Social Media Users Divided

_mrt___ sided with Shatta Wale:

It became occasional the moment u took the child from his hse….

blwofona sided with Michy:

Parent is intentional. You choose to sacrifice to be a part of someone's life.

fashionghana_com was with Shatta:

These are the type of baby mothers that use children as Ransome because the man doesn't want to be with them any more.

joeway88 also supported Michy

No responsible father will look for their child on socialmedia. Shatta plz be serious for once, the play is too much..

Shatta Wale: Majesty Claims Shatta Michy Is The Best Musician In The World Not His Father

In other stories, Shatta Michy and her son Majesty were featured on Tv3's The Day Show, and the little boy mentioned that his mother was the best musician in the world, not his dad, Shatta Wale.

Majesty's comments raised concerns regarding the relationship between him and his father, as it seemed they were estranged.

Some netizens felt the opinions of the little boy were fed to him by his mother and mentioned that Michy might have painted Shatta black to him.

