A video of a Ghanaian woman opening up on a difficult situation she faced has gone viral on social media

The woman lamented that the man she married after relocating abroad got her daughter pregnant

Many people who reacted to the video encouraged the woman to be strong in this time of difficulty

A Ghanaian mother could not hide her sorrow as she opened up on the barefaced treachery faced at the hands of her husband and her daughter.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, the middle-aged woman now in the UK shared a sad ordeal where she revealed that a man she married after relocating abroad started an amorous affair with her stepdaughter.

She said it all happened after she got a hint from a relative that her husband, after returning to Ghana vacation was getting unusually close with her daughter.

The woman confirmed her worst fears from her son, who caught his sister and stepfather pants down.

As she narrated her ordeal, she broke down into tears, adding that she never envisaged that her husband would cheat on her with his stepdaughter.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have comforted the woman.

@torgbortheresa8220 commented:

My husband brought me from Ghana, never asked me nothing. That was 1979. We heard about. All these nonsense .DJ. Nyame your programme is the best. I. Like the programme very well sometimes ago you

@agnesalexander1685 stated:

My dear sister, your story is my story from the beginning to the end.

@ruthgoldenstar6493 added:

Shame on the daughter

@dominicbondzie7369 replied:

I have tremendous respect for this lady. She was determined to hustle regardless of the circumstances. God bless you

