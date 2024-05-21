The effigy of the famous queen mother of Ejisu, Yaa Asantewaa, at the Manhyia Palace Museum has gone viral on social media

Anita Akufo, who took an exclusive tour of the Manhyia Palace Museum, was in awe when she saw the effigy

Many people who reacted to the video have expressed delight that the museum had effigies of famous Asante royals

Social media is buzzing after a video of a tour at the Manhyia Palace Museum surfaced online.

The video, which was shared on Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo's TikTok page, showed highlights of her tour at the Manhyia Palace Museum. There, she got up close with many effigies of Asante royals and also learned about their history.

Effigy of Yaa Asantewaa. Photo credit: @Ashanti_Kingdom/X @anita_akuffo/TikTok

One particular effigy that caught the attention of the journalist and left her mesmerised was the effigy of Yaa Asanteewaa, the queen mother of Ejisu.

The beautiful effigy portrayed Yaa Asantewaa as a brave warrior seated and draped in a beautiful Kente cloth with a gun on her lap.

The video, which showed what tourists should expect when they visit the Manhyia Palace Museum, was captioned:

"This is 1% of the entire Manhyia Palace Museum. There’s a whole lot to discover and learn when you visit and this tour was everything and more."

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed delight over how the museum had preserved old Asante Kingdom relics.

yaw dwarkwaa wrote:

Yaa Asantewaa was beautiful and brave. This is what she looked like.

gryffindrizzle commented:

I remember..these statues made me sick wen I went to an excursion there at class 2..I promised myself I will never go to Manhyia palace again

Black wine added:

You will think they are looking at you and is scary

user1781171763372 commented:

The effigies look very real especially when you are standing in front of it… some even got hairs on them…these really scared us way back

Pierce_Wonder commented:

Those statues looks so real, you will be terrified trust me

Effigy of Otumfuo goes viral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Manhyia Palace Museum has a beautiful effigy of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Photos of the effigy were made public after it was announced that the Manhyia Palace Museum had been opened to the public. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was in awe when he saw the beautiful sculpture.

