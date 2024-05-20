Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail have flown to the UK for the continuation of the BGT 2024 show after they passed the auditions

The two dancers travelled separately as she dropped pictures on their Instagram pages

Many people wished them well and prayed for them to win the competition

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail have flown back to the UK for the second part of the Britain's Got Talent show after receiving four yeses in the auditions.

Abigail and Afronita travel to the UK. Image Credit: @abigail_dromo and @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Abigail and Afronita flew back to the UK for BGT

Talented Kids season 14 winner Abigail and CEO of AfroStar Kids Academy Afronitaa have flown back to the UK after they received four yeses from Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon in their BGT audition.

The two dancers travelled separately this time. Abigail took pictures in a metro bus as she posed beautifully, while Afronita took pictures at the Kotoka International Airport with her family.

In Afronita's pictures, she took solo pictures of her holding both the British flag and the Ghanaian flag as she posed happily.

Afronita holding the British flag and both dancers using the 'GB' symbol in their caption gave people a hint that they were heading to the UK for the second part of the BGT 2024 show.

Below are photos of Afronita saying goodbye to her family at the airport before leaving for the UK.

Below are pictures of Abigail flying to the UK for BGT.

Reactions as Abigail and Afronita flew back to the UK for BGT 2024

Many people in the comment section were concerned about why Afronita and Abigail did not travel together this time, unlike the first time they had been heading for the BGT auditions.

Others also wished them all the best and prayed for them to win the competition. Below are the comments from both Abigail and Afronita's posts:

dancegodlloyd said:

You’ve got this!

afroniellaaa said:

MORE GRACE ON YOUR ELBOW MUM❤️

lola_locs_natural_hair_studio said:

All the best, dear. God got you

championrolie said:

ALL THE BEST

hanny.bady said:

I don't know you personally but I'm praying for you paaaa ...

ms_teye said:

All the best Star gurl button

officialstarter_ said:

All the best ❤️

qwekuzee said:

Why didn’t Abigail and @afronitaaa go together this time

Source: YEN.com.gh