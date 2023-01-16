Shatta Michy and her son Majesty were featured on Tv3's The Day Show, and the little boy mentioned that his mother was the best musician in the world, not his dad, Shatta Wale

Majesty's comments raised concerns regarding the relationship between him and his father, as it seemed they were estranged

Some netizens felt the opinions of the little boy were fed to him by his mother and mentioned that Michy might have painted Shatta black to him

Shatta Michy, the ex-fiancee of popular dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has left many Ghanaians with lots of questions regarding the relationship between her son Majesty and his father, Shatta Wale.

Michy and Majesty sat with Bella Mundi on Tv3's The Day Show on Sunday, 15th January 2023. During the program, Michy's music became the focal point of discussion as she revealed how she started making music and who inspired her to make music.

Michy revealed that her ex-fiancee, Shatta Wale, discovered her talent and motivated her to begin her musical journey. Michy mentioned that she used to be a very shy person, but became more confident when she met Shatta Wale.

During the conversation, Shatta was discussed further, and his son, Majesty, was asked by the host who the best musician in Ghana was, and he chose Shatta Michy.

Bella Mundi further asked him if Shatta Wale was one of the best musicians in the world, and he said no, it was his mother. When asked if he knew who Shatta Wale was, Majesty answered. "yes, he's my father", in an angry tone which shocked Bella Mundi.

Majesty's demeanour and reactions towards the mention of Shatta Wale's name raised questions on whether Michy was influencing his disdain towards his father.

Social media users Surprised by Majesty's Comments

George Akoi said:

Feeding the kid with bad sentiments for his future… still will know the truth when he grows

Samuel Afriyie wrote:

She is not helping the child to love his father but rather impact some hatred in him which will not help his future

ALAFATGH commented:

The boy is been taught against the father out of his own idea.

Pretty Diza❤️ also said:

His dad won’t pay his fees again after watching this video la

Shatta Michy Recounts Hilarious Experience On A Date; Says A Waiter Screamed "paah, paah paah" At Her

In other stories, Shatta Michy was interviewed by legendary Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Interview show, and she made a revelation regarding her relationship with Shatta.

According to Michy, even though she and Shatta broke up four years ago, his influence was still relevant in her life and recalled a hilarious experience.

Shatta Wale's ex-fiancee said a waiter screamed Shatta Wale's catchphrase "paah, paah, paah" at her while she was on a date with another man.

