Award-winning Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim is among the best-dressed stars at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet

The style icon wore a stylish gown with a touch of beautiful kente design to stand out at the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on Juliet Ibrahim's custom-made outfit at the film festival

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim proudly represented her country with her stylish ensemble on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

She wore a custom-made blue suede and kente gown that flaunts her thighs as she modelled in elegant high heels.

Juliet Ibrahim stuns in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @julietibrahim.

Source: Instagram

Juliet Ibrahim looked gorgeous in a blond braided hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

The mother-of-one accessorised her look with blue earrings that matched her corseted dress on the red carpet. She matched her shiny clutch purse with her stylish high heels.

Watch the video below;

Juliet Ibrahim flaunts her voluptuous figure in a form-fitting jumpsuit

The female movie producer Juliet Ibrahim looked effortlessly chic in a colourful skintight jumpsuit and high heels.

She wore a black fringe curly hairstyle and mild makeup for the beautiful photoshoot.

Watch the video below;

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival's main focus is the latest movies, but with so many screenings, it also features glitzy red-carpet events.

The festival, which is taking place in southern France, began a week ago and will run through the weekend.

The Cannes Film Festival is a marathon of events, in contrast to the Oscars or Golden Globes, where the majority of the action takes place on one night.

Thus far, it has featured the latest Mad Max movie, Bird, Emilia Pérez, and Megalopolis, in addition to numerous Australian productions.

Ghanaians react as Juliet Ibrahim slays in a blue kente gow the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ghanasmokeshop stated:

Beautiful dress ❤️

Brooksideaneverover stated:

Nice outfit. Look stunning ❤️❤️❤️

7cashie stated:

I dream of having you as my wife, that’s part of dreaming big

sparkling___stones stated:

Stunning thank you so much big sis for rocking our earrings ❤️

Msangelawhite stated:

Yesssss sis! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Tobekalwana stated:

Represented

efehenry1 stated:

Total Stunner ❤❤❤

Datmcbishop stated:

beautiful of them all

adepakenteshop_ stated:

The Queen Herself . Thank you for rocking the kente so beautifully

Cagzinhairabuja stated:

Nice outfit

Lusonangel stated:

You look amazing

the_faahion_family stated:

❤️ congratulations Sis.Breaking Big Barriers for GREATNESS

Evanderprempeh stated:

Gorgeous ❤️

Mohamedmkemoh stated:

I love your outfit ❤️❤️

mmzee_18 stated:

My African Queen ❤️

wesam_atrib stated:

Queen

omokribabatunde stated:

Wishing you a Wonderful Week ahead ❤️ all that you couldn't achieve last week, you will achieve this week.

