Okomfour Kwaadee has spoken up in a new interview after a video of him looking unwell went viral

In the interview, a shirtless Kwaadee looked very skinny, sparking more concern from Ghanaians over his wellbeing

The musician has been battling drug addiction for years and has been in and out of rehab facilities

Ghanaian musician Okomfour Kwaadee has granted an interview shortly after a viral video of the artist performing shirtless on the streets, looking unwell and unkempt, causing concern among his fans and the general public.

In the new interview, a shirtless and noticeably thin Kwaadee addressed several topics, ranging from music to life in general. Despite his frail appearance, his mental sharpness seemed largely intact, which gave many people hope amidst the worrying signs.

Kwaadee's struggles with drug addiction are no secret. The musician has been in and out of rehab facilities for years, battling the addiction alongside some family issues. Ghanaians shared their concerns about the musician's situation.

Ghanaians react to Okomfour Kwaadee

richboi_benson5330 said:

I just read through the comment secotion and i can see about 85% people saying Kwadee's answers are different from the questions he was asked. I go against that totally. Kwadee is a wise man and all what he said was on point. He knew what he was saying.

Adjeiacheampong said:

He is so deep for you to understand him.

jlevelz commented:

he should go back to Kumasi that where he was looking good till they took him to his hometown

kobireg2499 reacted:

Naa he is not off the track he is talking soo deep and people are not getting him well

Tempe01 commented:

Wow this guy is soo hmm humble I love HM from childhood yeah hmm soon recovery bro

