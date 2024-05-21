Pictures of the supposed cousin of actress Fella Makafui, Bless, have surfaced on the internet amid the divorce saga with rapper Medikal

The reason Bless' name emerged was because Medikal alleged that she had seen his rawness, and her presence in their home bothered him

Many people accused Bless of creating problems in the marital home of the Ghanaian celebrity couple, while others admired how gorgeous she looked in the pictures

Pictures of the cousin of star actress and business mogul Fella Makafui, known as Bless, have surfaced on social media and sparked conversations.

This came at the back of Fella's husband, and rapper Medikal said in a video that he wanted Bless out of their home since she had overstayed her welcome, adding that she had been living with them for close to two years.

Photos of Bless surface amid Fella Makafui and Medikal's divorce bruhaha

Pictures of Bless surfaced online after Medikal mentioned her several times in videos on his Snapchat account, expressing his frustration about the lady's presence in their home.

In the said videos, Medikal talked about the close relationship between his estranged wife and her cousin, such that despite Fella having money, she has failed on numerous occasions to rent out an apartment for Bless.

Opening up about why he wanted Bless out of their home, Medikal stated that there were instances where Bless had seen his rawness when he was done showering and was walking to his closet outside their bedroom to get dressed.

The Confirm hitmaker stated that such occurrences bothered him and had happened one too many times.

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui and Medikal have openly talked about divorcing; however, the customary divorce rites have been delayed.

Below are the pictures of the alleged cousin of Fella Makafui living in the family home of Fella Makafui and Medikal.

Reactions as the photos of the supposed lady to be Fella's cousin surfaces

Many people in the comment section talked about how stunning Bless looked in the viral pictures. In contrast, others were unhappy about the problems she had caused in the marital home of the Ghanaian celebrity couple, Fella Makafui and Medikal.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

queen_esther_30 said:

One of the worst things you can do as a couple is to allow relatives stay in your home! They always prove to be enemies within!!

amankwaat said:

Boss. This is not nice. You are opening her up to public targeting. People are going to walk up to her and blame her for breaking Medikal's marriage. Don’t you think you are opening her up for harassment?

@Cecil_Amedi said:

She fine too

benbenoni25 said:

The family has planted her to destroy Fella's marriage

@iris8159485 said:

What she dey find for dema house there

Source: YEN.com.gh