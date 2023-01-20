Sarkodie has opened up about his feature on Bob Marley and The Wailers' Stir It Up remake and made interesting revelations on how it happened

The Ghanaian rapper claims he almost rejected the feature because he felt he was not worthy enough to rap next to Bob Marley

On Wednesday, 18th January 2023, the official account of the late Bob Marley announced the collaboration, and it sent chills of excitement down the spines of Ghanaians

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has opened up about how he featured on a song with the late Bob Marley. Speaking on +44 Podcast with Sideman & Zeze Millz, a big UK podcast on Amazon Music, the rapper revealed how the collaboration with late reggae legend, Bob Marley happened.

Sarkodie Reveals He Almost Rejected The Bob Marley Feature Photo Source: Sarkodie on Twitter, Charles Steiner (Getty Images)

Sarkodie revealed that the whole thing started when he received an email from the legend's team requesting a verse from him.

The experience was overwhelming for Sarkodie, and according to him, he almost passed on the feature because he felt unworthy.

For Sarkodie, rapping next to a legend like Bob Marley was a different kind of experience, and he felt he was not the right person to be on the song.

Sarkodie said he was hard on himself and had to be very careful with every lyric because the thought of rapping next to a legend kept ringing in his head.

Sarkodie mentioned that he wrote about four verses before finally selecting a suitable one.

Fans Praise Sarkodie

Prince Andy wrote:

Sarkodie is simply unmatched. Shouts to the presenter tho. Dope interview!!

Baffour Gyimah commented:

Sarkodie has been learning. His maxim is full of serenity and insight. I picked my share

King Zedekiah Owusu Dankyi wrote:

So much to learn from you both. Elite interview. Shots on shots. Sark the legend

KOFI ASARE MANU said:

Bless you LANDLORD!. Big ups Amazon music and the whole podcast team

Shatta Wale Praises Sarkodie's Feature With Bob Marley

In another story, Shatta Wale praised Sarkodie's feature with Bob Marley and pleaded with Ghanaians to show him support.

The dancehall musician was interviewed on Luv FM in Kumasi and said Sarkodie's project with the legendary reggae musician deserved praise.

Sarkodie was featured on a new rendition of Bob Marley and The Wailers' Stir It Up, which is set to be released on Friday, 20th January 2023.

