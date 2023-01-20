Shatta Wale has praised Sarkodie's feature with Bob Marley and has pleaded with Ghanaians to show him support

The dancehall musician was interviewed on Luv FM in Kumasi and said Sarkodie's project with the legendary reggae musician deserved praise

Sarkodie was featured on a new rendition of Bob Marley and The Wailers' Stir It Up, which is set to be released on Friday, 20th January 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has sparked reactions on social media after some comments he passed regarding Sarkodie's song with Bob Marley and The Wailers.

Shatta Wale Praises Sarkodie's Feature With Bob Marley Photo Source: Shatta Wale on Facebook, Modern Ghana

Source: UGC

Shatta Wale was interviewed on Luv FM, a Kumasi-based radio station, and he touched on the subject. Shatta said the collaboration was beautiful and asked Ghanaians to praise and support Sarkodie.

Shatta ended his statement with a remark that many felt was an attempt to make jest of the collaboration. ''We have someone who can feature a ghost'' he exclaimed.

The official handle of the late Bob Marley, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, tweeted that a remake of the legendary reggae artiste's song Stir It Up which features The Wailers, was going to be released on Friday, January 20, 2023, and it had Sarkodie as a guest feature. Sarkodie reacted to the announcement, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One of the highest moments in my career/Life... such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the legend.

Fans React To Shatta Wale's Comments

Sam commented:

Shatta has the right to talk about people but no one can talk about him.

kennedyboatengadd also said:

Charley this is serious oooo hmmmm

Mike felt Shatta was throwing shade:

Coming from the same shatta that did a freestyle titled bob Marley and even wanted a feature with the same ghost ei

Shatta Wale Tells Ghanaians To Beg Nigerian Producers And Promoters For Help

In other news, Shatta Wale, in a tweet, told Ghanaians to call on Nigerian promoters, producers and other key players in the Nigerian industry for help.

The musician said Ghanaians were all talk without action and made a clarion call for change in the music industry.

His comments sparked reactions from social media users as many felt he was being hypocritical as he had lashed out at Nigerians in 2021 at his Freedom Wave Concert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh