Ghanaian music icon Stonebwoy was a guest on the American radio show Sway In The Morning, which airs on Shade 45

The dancehall star delivered a stellar freestyle on the program, which left the host of the show Sway Calloway stunned

Many Ghanaians were proud after watching the freestyle and praised Stonebwoy for representing Ghana well

Ghanaian music icon, Stonebwoy, appeared as a special guest on the renowned American radio show, Sway In The Morning, broadcasted on Shade 45. The dancehall star's appearance on the show left both his fans and the host, Sway Calloway, astonished by his incredible freestyle performance.

Stonebwoy freestyling on Sway in the morning Photo Source: stonebwoyb

Source: Twitter

The highly talented Stonebwoy showed his musical prowess during the show, delivering a mesmerizing freestyle that had listeners and viewers hooked from the moment he started. With his rhythmic flow, catchy lyrics, and energy, the dancehall star captured the hearts of many on social media.

After watching the freestyle, many Ghanaians felt a sense of pride as they were mesmerised by how the musician represented Ghana.

Sway Calloway, the host of the show, could not hide his amazement at Stonebwoy's impressive performance. He commended the artist for his unique style and applauded his ability to connect with audiences worldwide through his music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Stonebwoy impresses peeps

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the freestyle.

EAWittyKNoch said:

Woooow. This is the hardest and newest of Stonebwoy

efo_fafali1 wrote:

They put am for tight corner oo but he did his magic Forget the freestyle. The interview itself was super crazy. Each and everyday when you listen to Stonebwoy you will learn something new.

OriafoB commented:

Wow this guy is magical

TrishRo19808926 wrote:

Oh ! My ovary , too smooth .

Stonebwoy to feature on Bob Marley's album

In a previous story, Bob Marley's family announced the title of the legendary musician's upcoming album as African Unite, which featured a lineup of talented artists from across the African continent.

Among the names mentioned in the announcement were Ghana's very own Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

Ghanaians took to social media to express their overwhelming excitement and joy upon hearing this incredible news.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh