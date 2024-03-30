Kwame Yogot has caused a stir after posting his verse of Kuami Eugene's song online

The song released by the musician differs sightly from the original song as it has a rap verse on it

Many people who reacted to the post shared varied opinions, with some urging him not to create a rift between himself and Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian rapper Kwame Yogot has sparked a massive reaction on social media following the release of Kuami Eugene's new track Single.

This comes after the rapper posted a video on his Facebook page, in which a netizen was ranting that Kuami Eugene's new song originally belonged to Kwame Yogot.

The actor also took to TikTok to post a version of the same song, which had his rap verse, a move trying to support the claim made by the netizen.

The post by Kwame Yogot on TikTok, which was captioned "Case enti" had raked in over 6000 likes and 400 comments at the time of writing the report.

Listen to the song

Ghanaians react to the Kuami Eugene and Kwame Yogot saga

Many people who reacted to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions, with some urging Kwame Yogot not to create unnecessary drama.

Lasmid Ba indicated:

@KWAME YOGOT if you feel cheated go and release your Rap Kuami Eugene Released his Chorus go ahead and release your Rap let's see.

Link Up De Actor commented:

Why are they doing this to you always Let’s be real

Official chalisca reacted:

He didnt betray u bro , he has released it at the right time ,u will be amazed how the song will go viral n far.dnt feel betrayed Kuame Eugene knows what he is doing, trust me

Khing Clark indicated:

Did you write the chorus or he did, that's the question you people should be asking

Kidi defends Kuami Eugene over song theft allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer, KiDi has defended Kuami Eugene over claims that he is fond of stealing songs by other people.

KiDi in an interview said sampling is an important part of the music industry.

"Sampling is a great part of music. Listen to the biggest songs from the world.

