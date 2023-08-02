Legendary Ghanaian producer, Hammer of The Last Two, in a tweet, showered praise on young music talent Lasmid

In the tweet, the producer marvelled at Lasmid's uniqueness, adding a video of the musician singing

Hammer congratulated the musician, and many Ghanaians agreed with his assertion

Renowned Ghanaian music producer, Hammer of The Last Two, known for his iconic contributions to the industry, recently took to social media to shower praise on young music sensation Lasmid.

Ghanaian producer Hammer and musician Lasmid Photo Source: dahammer and lasmidofficial

Source: Instagram

In a tweet that has since gone viral, the producer expressed his awe at Lasmid's unparalleled uniqueness and shared a captivating video showing the artiste's exceptional vocal prowess.

He wrote:

At this point, it’s safe to add @LASMIDOFFICIAL1 to the limited list of true unique artists who sound like nothing we’ve heard before them. The first and last of their kind. The kind of artist others try to emulate.

The music producer's words carried significant weight, as he pointed out that Lasmid has achieved a calibre of artistry that sets him apart as a favourite among fellow artistes.

He emphasised that joining this elite list demanded a daring departure from the regular way of doing things while maintaining a commitment to a style no one else could emulate. According to the producer, this kind of excellence cannot be faked but must be earned through genuine creativity and natural talent.

Ghanaians praise Lasmid

Fans in the comment section also praised Lasmid as they agreed with Hammer's words.

vibessoor said:

He For Do More Interviews Make The World See Am, This Guy Will Be Great

BibiMakafui reacted:

As he do this song Wey he make a believe am he Dey try waaa

PhillipAfrica commented:

Boss @Dahammergh you can be the don jazzy of Gh.. please keep promoting our artists...your influence in this game is massive!!

Nana Aama McBrown sings Lasmid's song

In another story, actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown cracked many ribs when she sang her version of Lasmid's hit song Friday Night.

She was backstage meeting guests for the Sunday edition of her Onua Showtime show with KiDi and Lasmid.

Many people talked about how talented she was and how much they loved her.

