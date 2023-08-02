Dope Nation and Sarkodie are set to release their much-anticipated song Zingo on Friday 4, August 2023

A snippet of the song was shared on Twitter and sparked excitement among fans of the musician

Many Ghanaians shared their impression of the snippet which made them more excited about the song

Ghanaian music duo Dope Nation and rapper Sarkodie have announced the impending release of their long-awaited collaborative track titled Zingo. The eagerly anticipated song is scheduled to make its grand debut on Friday, August 4th, 2023, setting the stage for what promises to be a musical extravaganza.

Sarkodie and Dope Nation Photo Source: Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

The announcement sent shockwaves of excitement throughout the nation's music community. A snippet of the upcoming masterpiece was shared on Twitter, sparking a frenzy of anticipation among the fans of the celebrated artistes. The snippet, though brief, managed to captivate listeners and provided a glimpse into the creativity that Dope Nation and Sarkodie delivered in the song.

The collaboration between Dope Nation and Sarkodie is highly anticipated, and their fans are counting down the days until the full song is released. This partnership is expected to make a significant impact on the Ghanaian music scene and raise the bar for creativity and innovation.

Dope Nation And Sarkodie excite many

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who listened to the snippet of the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

DJMisterious said:

We feast on Friday

DirectorBerko wrote:

Issa banga

kofi_spyder reacted:

Y’all meet the Landlord @sarkodiethe first man to dance azonto in a cathedral

Sarkodie to feature on Bob Marley's album

In another story, Bob Marley has announced the name of his upcoming album to be African Unite, and it featured artistes across the African continent.

Ghana's Sarkodie and Stonebwoy were among the names mentioned in the announcement.

Ghanaians took to social media to express their excitement at the news.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh