Ama Tutuwaa has emerged as the winner of the 2021 edition of Miss Malaika Ghana

She triumphed over nine other contestants to win the coveted crown

This year's pageant came off at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC)

Ama Tutuwaa has triumphed over nine other final contestants to emerge as the winner of the 2021 Miss Malaika Ghana crown.

This year's pageant came off at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), with 10 final selected entrants keeping up with tradition by showcasing their talents and competing for the coveted crown.

Ama Tutuwaa, the founder of The Initiative Africa, defeated nine other opponents to clinch the first position, becoming the 19th winner of the pageant at a night of fashion, talents and glamour.

Photo credit: .nydjlive.com/GHkwaku/Miss Malaika Ghana (Facebook)

She succeeds the winner of the 2020 edition of Miss Malaika Ghana, Jasmine Djang.

Winning prize

For her prize, Ama Tutuwaa received the crown, cash, a brand new car, and other benefits that traditionally comes with winning the pageant.

Performers

Miss Malaika Ghana 2021 saw thrilling performances from musicians such as Mr. Drew, Adina Thembi, S3fa, among others.

