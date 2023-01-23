Medikal, in an interview at Luv FM with Shatta Wale, confirmed that the dancehall star had paid his daughter Island's school fees for a year

Shatta Wale was asked why he was not taking such responsibility for his own family, and he noted that Michy was not allowing him to see his son, Majesty

Many folks were taken aback by the information and said Shatta Wale could have made the kind gesture to a less privileged person instead

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has confirmed that Shatta Wale paid the school fees of his daughter, Island, for a year.

Medikal Confirms Shatta Wale Paid Island's Fees Photo Source: Shatta Wale on Facebook, amgmedikal on Instagram

Source: UGC

The pair were interviewed by Kumasi-based radio station, Luv FM. Shatta Wale mentioned that he was a kind-hearted and responsible person, but he does not get the chance to do similar acts of kindness for his son, Majesty.

He blamed the mother of his child, Michy, for the strained relationship between him and his son. He noted that he rarely gets to see Majesty and jokingly said he has been childless and without a family for a while.

He mentioned that being a responsible father was probably not his talent and hailed Medikal as a talented father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The kindness he showed Medikal's daughter sparked reactions on social media as folks wished he had made the beautiful gesture to a less privileged person.

Social Media Users React To Shatta Wale Paying Island's School Fees

Believe4575$ said:

The Rich Takes Care Of The Rich

Smarty also wrote:

But his son and mum doesn’t benefit from him Ayoo only the two of you knows what’s going on

Baddosneh_Gh commented:

Mdk should let shafts stay away from his family or else one day if fight come he will come online and say he paid this and that and disgrace you

Michelle Blackmor172 reacted:

U can not take care of your own but you can take care of someone's own......smh!

Nana Ama McBrown Raps To Sarkodie's 'Original'

In another story, actress Nana Ama McBrown has subtly thrown shades at dancehall artiste Shatta Wale with Sarkodie's song titled 'Original.'

This comes days after Shatta Wale took to his Instagram Live to share his displeasure at Fadda Dickson, Despite Media and the producers of UTV's United Showbiz, a show which.

The Empress hosts Many netizens have decoded the lyrics of the song and have concluded that the song is targetted at Shatta Wale.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh