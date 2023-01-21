Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has subtly thrown shades at dancehall artiste Shatta Wale with Sarkodie's song titled 'Original'

This comes days after Shatta Wale took to his Instagram Live to share his displeasure at Fadda Dickson, Despite Media and the producers of UTV's United Showbiz, a show which The Empress hosts

Many netizens have decoded the lyrics of the song and have concluded that the song is targetted at Shatta Wale

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has dropped a video where she was rapping to Sarkodie's song titled 'Original'.

Nana Ama McBrown subtly jabs Shatta Wale. Photo Source: @iamamamcbrown @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

However, the choice of song and its lyrics have drawn the attention of many netizens as they deduce that The Empress is subtly shading dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for comments he made about her.

A part of the lines she rapped when translated from Twi into English was, "When I'm gone, you'd remember me." Another line of the song was, "If you send me the beat to a song, I'll ace it and send it back to you intact. Also, another line of the song translated into, "It is not that I'm pompous but I'm the best anyway."

This comes after Shatta Wale took to his Instagram Live on Sunday, January 15, 2023, to share his displeasure at how Fadda Dickson and the owner of Despite Media Osei Kwame Despite have allowed Mrs McBrown Mensah to host a show on their channel.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Shatta Wale stated that The Empress was not qualified to host UTV's United Showbiz because she does not know how to control her guests on the show.

Watch the video of Nana Ama McBrown rapping to Sarkodie's 'Original'.

Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown subtly shades Shatta Wale

Asomani Boateng Francis said:

This one de3 it's for Shatta Wale beef in a smart way hahaha

Pretty Golden ❤️ stated:

Is there anything this woman cannot do???? Because eiiii

sweetboahemah stated:

Sarkodie must see this

ML. REALESTATEANDCONSTRUCTION said:

Girl got a message to Shatta Wale. U too fine Abeg. Stress-free life.

Portia stated:

Our Kwadaso Cardi B.... much love

STERBO$$ said:

The vibe only Shatta Wale will be scared koraa

user72792483458292 remarked:

You have replied to him. That's all

Nyarkowah Akosua said:

This looks like a response to Shatta tho the response is dope

brakelly3 commented:

Waiting for Wale's response

Watch the video of Shatta Wale taking a swipe at Nana Ama McBrown on his Instagram live.

Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaian actress displays football talent in her backyard on sunny Sunday afternoon, video wows many fans

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has warmed the hearts of many of her fervent fans with her impeccable football skills and smooth dance moves.

Many staunch fans of the Empress know her admiration for the football game with others also knowing how exceptional her ball possession skills are.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh