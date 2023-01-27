Jackline Mensah, in a TikTok video, looked prettier and thicker after a long break from social media

In her latest video, the beautiful social media sensation and two friends jammed to a gospel tune, showing off their dance moves

The TikToker, has been greatly missed by her fans, and they did not hesitate to express their joy after seeing her

Beautiful TikTok star Jackline Mensah, after starving her fans of content for a while, finally made a comeback as she dropped a sweet new video.

Jackline Mensah dancing with her friends Photo Source: jackline_mensah

Source: UGC

The pretty TikToker, who has not shared videos for a while, got her followers excited when she dropped the video.

In the video, it looked like Jackline was home as the apartment she was in looked similar to one that constantly features in her TikTok Live videos.

In the footage, Jackline and two friends had fun as they danced to a melodious gospel tune. They formed a line and took turns dancing for the cameras.

Jackline, as usual, was her hilarious and goofy self as she bust some funny dance moves. She had a unique pink hairdo which fascinated her fans.

Folks noticed that Jackline had gotten thicker and bigger, with her cheeks looking fuller and her upper body heavier.

Fans Express Excitement Over Jackline Mensah's Return

Mr_Brightcommented:

I was once ur fan but look at me now am a whole air conditioner

jenniferlove6160 reacted:

My queen I miss you paaa ooo, please what is keeping you from us

King lion wrote:

I just love her so much ❤️she's so lovely

akuapapabi64 reacted:

You've been missed dearly dear My sister and I were asking ourselves where you are and if you're fine just last Saturday

dayadalish0 asked her:

It on Fb that you are pregnant is that true?

Koo Fori Recreates Popular Efiewura Scene With TikTok Queens Asantewaa And Jackline Mensah

In another story, Koo Fori recreated a scene from the legendary Efiewura series with TikTokers Asantewaa and Jackline Mensah.

The veteran actor in the hilarious scene was chasing a side chick and started dancing immediately after his wife caught him.

The video got many netizens in a nostalgic mood, as many of them laughed and remembered their childhood.

Source: YEN.com.gh