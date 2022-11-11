Koo Fori recreated a scene from the legendary Efiewura series with TikTokers Asantewaa and Jackline Mensah

The veteran actor in the hilarious scene was chasing a side chick and started dancing immediately after his wife caught him

The video got many netizens in a nostalgic mood, as many of them laughed and remembered their childhood

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian actor Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, famously known as Koo Fori, is one of the most liked veteran Ghanaian actors.

Koo Fori Recreates Popular Efiewura Scene Source: TikTok, Youtube

Source: UGC

The funny comic actor is known for his role in the popular tv series Efiewura. The series is about the drama that goes on in a compound house.

In one of the scenes of the series, Koo Fori was running after a lady to make a move on her and got caught by his wife.

Upon being caught, Koo Fori immediately pretended to dance to prevent his wife from getting suspicious. The funny scene became one of the most popular ones on the tv show.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Koo Fori and popular TikTok stars Asantewaa and Jackline Mensah recreated the scene, and the video has got folks on TikTok laughing and remembering their favourite childhood series.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Koo Fori And TikTokers

Beautiful Princess25 wrote to ASsantewaa

well done sis adding your dad to your video speaks well about you

Priscilla Donkor also wrote:

I really remember that series it very funny

SHE_LOVES_SEXYVIDA❤️ was impressed:

am on the floor oooeeii Daddy take your ✌✌✌✌

Nana Akua

Lol I remember that scene in the efiewura series

Official Delta also wrote:

Rufina Gal t chaptered the old sceneAdey roll here

Rufina Gala also wrote:

Herrr aswear your Dad is a living legend

Asantewaa: Top Ghanaian TikToker Opens Up About Moving From Making GH₵80 A Month To Over GH₵10k

In other news, top Ghanaian TikTok star, Asantewaa has shared some of the jobs she had to take up due to financial struggles growing up.

Martina Dwamena Asantewaa as legally known revealed that her very first salary as a teacher was GH₵80 until she had another job which paid GH₵150 per month.

The TikTok influencer now earns over GH₵10,000 every month from her brand deals as a social media influencer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh