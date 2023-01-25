Popular Ghanaian tv presenter and radio host, Delay, has stolen the spotlight on social media after she dropped a stunning picture online

Slaying in a blue cutout dress, she hinted that her beauty was as sharp as the knife of that of one who performs circumcision on men and boys

Many netizens have gushed over her infectious beauty as they shower sweet compliments on her

Celebrated media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso well-known in showbiz as Delay has dropped a gorgeous photo flaunting her smooth skin in a cutout dress.

Delay glows in photos. Photo Source: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

She was spotted rocking a blue dress that had a cutout section around the midsection of her belly. The outfit had no sleeves and showed how flawless her skin is.

Her makeup was perfectly done and her frontal lace wig was neatly fixed as her edges curled up in a stylish fashion.

Taking to her verified Instagram page to share the photo, she captioned the post by stating that her beauty is as sharp as that of the knife of one who performs circumcision on men and boys, locally known in Ghana as Wansam.

The affable journalist wrote,

Me ho twa se wansam blade

Many netizens shower lovely compliments on Delay as she sparkles in a blue dress in a photo

@Rasheed844 commented:

Ei Delay ne lines di3. You can write better lines than some of these our rappers

@DarkwaRichie said:

Google couldn't translate your caption Super woman

@Abrantepayaw_ commented:

Wo ho nam da so s3 atetenkrona sikan

@Bridget_Otoo said:

Allah!

@joe_cavani2 remarked:

Aaaaahhhhhh Chale

@Francois2099 said:

Ɛneɛ woretwetwa nneɛma

Meanwhile, Delay's photo has caused a frenzy on social media as many of her fervent fans and followers continue to gush over how gorgeous she looked in the photo.

Delay: Stunning TV host rocks beautiful dress, flaunts expensive Landcruiser Prado in video

YEN.com.gh in a related story reported that famous Ghanaian TV host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, mesmerised her ardent fans with an eye-catching video she shared on her official TikTok page.

The gorgeous media personality slayed in an elegant white skirt which reached a few inches below her knee.

She paired her outfit with a white shirt which was only a few inches long and exposed parts of her back and waistline.

Source: YEN.com.gh