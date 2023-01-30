Ras Nene and Ama Tundra, in a video shared by, Zionfelix, were on the set of a movie, and their funny antics got netizens laughing

The pair walked in a slow-motion manner as they recreated a scene from the legendary Ghanaian movie Nico and Sekina

Many folks expressed their love for Ras Nene and said they could not wait to watch the actual movie

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor and popular skit maker, Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, stole the hearts of Ghanaians with his trademark comedy style.

Ras Nene And Ama Tundra Recreating Scene From Nico And Sekina Photo Source: zioneflixdotcom

Source: UGC

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Zionfelix, the skit maker and his close associate, Ama Tundra, recreated a scene from the legendary Ghanaian movie Matters Of The Heart (Nico and Sekina). They walked in slow motion and screamed Nico and Sekina at each other.

Tundra shouted Nico, and Ras Nene screamed Sekina in response. The pair shot the hilarious scene in the middle of the street and had even the producers laughing at their antics.

They stood wide apart and slowly approached each other. They finally embraced and did a funny little dance after minutes of walking in slow motion and broke into hearty laughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The behind-the-scenes footage sparked hilarious reactions, leaving in nostalgia as the scene reminded them of their childhoods. The video garnered 17.1k likes and over 400 comments at the time of this publication.

Fans Express Admiration For Ras Nene And His Craft

terrynewman_ commented:

Behind the scene sef this imagine the movie

holygomash wrote:

dis movie paa I think dat time they took the concept from an Indian movie

charlymac00 reacted:

What was Aka saying ??I couldn't understand am ooh or I've ear problem

tibonzy said:

This if the funniest thing I have watched today... NO GIDIGIDI, SLOW MOTION

miss.mantebea commented:

This guy and his crew are doing very well cos there are a lot of depressed people but he always try to make one laugh❤️God bless them

Ras Nene Eats Scorched Rice (VIDEO)

In another funny story, Ras Nene, in a hilarious video, ate a large piece of scorched rice which got folks laughing heartily on social media.

The comedian sat behind a large pot and munched on the hard rice popularly called "kanzo" in local parlance.

The video had folks admiring Ras Nene's wits and funny antics as they fawned over him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh