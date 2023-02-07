Photos of Hatayspor winger, Christian Atsu, taking time off football to enjoy himself at a lovely destination outside the shores of Ghana have been spotted online

The young and talented footballer was captured flaunting his well-defined abs in a series of photos which he shared on his Instagram page

Kalybos, Clemento Suarex, Abiba Locks, and many other gushed over how en ticing he looked in the pictures

Old photos of former Newcastle and Chelsea Winger, Christian Atsu, enjoying a good time while on vacation have surfaced on the internet.

Christian Atsu looking classy in Kaftan (left) and a photo of him at training (right). Photo Source: @chris_atsu

Flaunting his tattoos in the pictures, Christian Atsu was spotted wearing sea-blue shorts while enjoying a good time overseas.

Looking shirtless in the gorgeous pictures he shared on his Instagram page to his over 500k followers, he was captured flaunting his well-defined abs.

To accessorise his beach look, he wore two silver chains, one being shorter than the other, with the longer one having the cross hanging on it.

The pictures got many of his cherished followers drooling over him as they adored him with sweet compliments.

Below is the picture of Christian Atsu flaunting his abs while on vacation.

People gush over Christian Atsu as he enjoyed his vacation overseas

kalybos1 commented:

On point like a Dot

clementosuarez said:

The champ

abiba_locks remarked:

We miss you paaaaaaaaa

abiba_locks stated:

No size

george_ofosu11 remarked:

Fine Boy

boudjems stated:

You are tall my friend

maga.arcadia stated:

take me with you on vacation

emmanueltwasam remarked:

Senior man chilling with the big boys

debynovatol commented:

Bb, I want to be there

agonisrama said:

Miami?

Videos of Christian Atsu's last minute goal and victory night hours before earthquake pop up

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that videos of Christian Atsu and his teammates at Hatayspor celebrating their victory the night before the tragic earthquake hit Turkey has gone viral on the internet.

One video showed his last-minute goal that led his team to victory, and another showed his teammates and the coach throwing him in the air.

This comes after news of his whereabouts began to trend on social media after he was caught in rubble during an intense earthquake in Turkey.

