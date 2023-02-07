Christian Atsu: Photos Of Footballer Flaunting Hot Abs On Vacation Emerges, Ladies Drool Over Him
- Photos of Hatayspor winger, Christian Atsu, taking time off football to enjoy himself at a lovely destination outside the shores of Ghana have been spotted online
- The young and talented footballer was captured flaunting his well-defined abs in a series of photos which he shared on his Instagram page
- Kalybos, Clemento Suarex, Abiba Locks, and many other gushed over how en ticing he looked in the pictures
Old photos of former Newcastle and Chelsea Winger, Christian Atsu, enjoying a good time while on vacation have surfaced on the internet.
Flaunting his tattoos in the pictures, Christian Atsu was spotted wearing sea-blue shorts while enjoying a good time overseas.
Looking shirtless in the gorgeous pictures he shared on his Instagram page to his over 500k followers, he was captured flaunting his well-defined abs.
To accessorise his beach look, he wore two silver chains, one being shorter than the other, with the longer one having the cross hanging on it.
The pictures got many of his cherished followers drooling over him as they adored him with sweet compliments.
Below is the picture of Christian Atsu flaunting his abs while on vacation.
People gush over Christian Atsu as he enjoyed his vacation overseas
kalybos1 commented:
On point like a Dot
clementosuarez said:
The champ
abiba_locks remarked:
We miss you paaaaaaaaa
abiba_locks stated:
No size
george_ofosu11 remarked:
Fine Boy
boudjems stated:
You are tall my friend
maga.arcadia stated:
take me with you on vacation
emmanueltwasam remarked:
Senior man chilling with the big boys
debynovatol commented:
Bb, I want to be there
agonisrama said:
Miami?
Videos of Christian Atsu's last minute goal and victory night hours before earthquake pop up
In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that videos of Christian Atsu and his teammates at Hatayspor celebrating their victory the night before the tragic earthquake hit Turkey has gone viral on the internet.
One video showed his last-minute goal that led his team to victory, and another showed his teammates and the coach throwing him in the air.
This comes after news of his whereabouts began to trend on social media after he was caught in rubble during an intense earthquake in Turkey.
Source: YEN.com.gh