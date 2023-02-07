A Ghanaian couple has grabbed the headlines after a video of their beautiful and classy wedding surfaced online

In a TikTok video, the groom, bride, and wedding invitees all donned smocks to celebrate the important day

Netizens who saw the video were left in awe as they praised the organizers for putting up such a beautiful event

A Ghanaian couple has become the talk of town after a video of their beautiful wedding surfaced online.

In the clip sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @jadeite_imperial, the couple showcased the beautiful Northern Ghana culture as they donned beautiful smocks also known as Fugu for their nuptials.

Ghanaian couple wear smock on their wedding day Photo credit@jadeite_imperial/TikTok

Source: UGC

The groomsmen, bridesmaids, and wedding invitees also added colour to the event as they wore beautiful African attires.

The bride stole the spotlight with her blue and pink striped corset, skirt, and matching red headscarf.

Ghanaians praise the new couple

Netizens who saw the video heaped praises on the couple for showcasing rich Ghanaian culture

Others also notice the wealth, glam, and extravagance that was put on display at the event. The video had raked in over 19,000 likes and 200 likes at the time of writing this report.

sarathabib:

I can see my pretty cousin in there

Enoch Kwabena Yeboah:

Tell me if not money, what else can make this beautiful . May we all be great

@wruthyparku:

This is beautiful

Akosua :

I can't even stop watching oooooo God don't pass me by

abenaforiwaa:

Decency be what❤️❤️I love the outfit lah

just_me:

Waa see decency... but wait oo.. this de3, eno be Ghana annex wedding things koraa

Ghanaian bride dazzles in white wedding gown

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian couple Maame and Kwabena have got people gushing after their lovely pre-wedding photos surfaced online. The young couple looked radiant in their simple yet classy outfits.

The young couple Kwabena and Maame looked stunning together in their silky ensembles for the photoshoot.

Maame flaunted her smooth skin in the cleavage-baring outfit while the groom left his shirt unbuttoned.

She wore a floor-sweeping Kente gown with spaghetti straps styled with a stylish turban.

Source: YEN.com.gh