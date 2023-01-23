Ras Nene, in a hilarious video, ate a large piece of scorched rice which got folks laughing heartily on social media

The comedian sat behind a large pot and munched on the hard rice popularly called "kanzo" in local parlance

The video had folks admiring Ras Nene's wits and funny antics as they fawned over him

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Ras Nene, known for his funny skits and hilarious antics, got peeps laughing once again with a hilarious video of him that dropped on social media.

Ras Nene Eats Scorched Rice Photo Source: rass nene on Instagram, real_akabenezer on TikTok

Source: UGC

In the video, Ras Nene sat behind a large pot of rice and ate the scorched part. He held a large chunk of the rice crust and munched on it passionately.

Ras Nene had a hilarious look on his face as he consumed the delicacy. The comedian was in a pink shirt and ash trousers as he sat on a bench and enjoyed his meal.

The scorched rice Ras Nene ate is popularly called "kanzo" in local parlance. Fans of Ras Nene found the video hilarious and admired his affable nature. Peeps praised the comedian for bringing them joy with his hilarious videos.

Social Media Users React To Ras Nene Video

essienfatao07 also wrote:

I chop kanzoo from class 3 to secondary school e dey sweet pass

Arthur Gideon commented:

Abeg get a poly tank of water wai na 3twi wo aa agye sachet water 3bags

Eunic‍♀️Gym‍♂️22❤️ also said:

Whenever i buy Waakye i will tell the seller please give me under only cuz the real rice won’t satisfy me

CHAIRMAN ABƆDEƐ ❤️ commented:

With this man my problems are over

Kwakuoffei755 wrote:

God bless u for ur hardworking ⚡️✌️✌️Still Aka Ebenezer

Heroboss 10 said:

this Man will surely kill me one day

Source: YEN.com.gh