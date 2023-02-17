Bukom Banku, in a video, that popular blogger Zionfelix recently shared sent a strong warning to a nemesis he called Atia

The video sparked reactions as folks were shocked by the quality and texture of his multicoloured-looking skin

Many Ghanaians were concerned for the well-being of the veteran boxer and wondered if he had bleached his skin

Veteran Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku in a video that has surfaced online looked different, raising concern among Ghanaians.

In the video, the veteran fighter stood in the middle of the streets wearing his signature boxing gloves and issuing a stern warning to a rival he called Atia.

The video, which was shared by popular blogger Zionfelix, has gone viral on social media, with many expressing concern about Banku's appearance.

In the video, Banku's skin appeared to be multicoloured, leading to speculation that he may have resumed bleaching his skin. The fighter has been known to bleach his skin in the past, and many have criticized him for promoting the harmful practice.

In the footage, Banku, who rocked a controversial look, appeared confident and ready for a fight. He addressed his rival, warning him not to cross him or he would face the consequences. "Atia, don't try me," he said. "If you try me, I'll show you who's the boss."

The video has sparked a heated debate online, with many questioning Banku's motives and expressing concern about his health. Some have accused him of seeking attention and using his controversial appearance to stay in the spotlight.

Bukom Banku Sparks Reactions

kwaku_pencil wrote:

What happened to his face tho its like what happens to Jerry when Tm plays tricks on him in the cartoon

_.realone1 said:

Why is his face looking like the anger emoji

el_1mega commented:

Have you all seen his head the way e red or is just me

Bukom Banku Sleeps On The Roadside All Dressed-up

In another story, Bukom Banku hit the streets of Accra with his pillow and mat to sleep on the roadside in a video that has since gone viral.

In the video, he was all dressed up as he rocked a multicoloured tracksuit with a pair of white and multicoloured Nike sneakers and white sunglasses.

The video has sparked reactions among many Ghanaians as they laugh at the sense of humour he displayed in the video.

