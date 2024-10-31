Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party Akua Donkor's passing has resulted in media personality Delay trending on social media

A video of Delay questioning the mental state of the late politician has angered many Ghanaians, including her family members

Many people took to the comment section to express their opinions regarding the heated interview

Seasoned media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, known in showbiz as Delay, is trending amid news of the passing of the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor.

Delay trends as Akua Donkor dies

The video that has got many people talking was one recorded during Akua Donkor's interview with Delay on The Delay Show.

In the snippet trending on social media, the interview got heated as Delay asked the late politician why she would show up to every event.

In response, Akua Sonkor said that she does not attend any event without a purpose. She noted that once she had been invited, she would respect the invitation and show up.

Akua Donkor, who was contesting for the presidency in the 2024 elections, then told Delay that just as she had invited her to her show, she had to honour the invitation.

However, the interview took a sour turn when the seasoned media personality referred to her as a mentally challenged woman.

"If someone is following the show at home, they would question me and wonder why I had brought a mad woman on the show."

In response, Akua Donkor emphasised that she was not mentally handicapped and that it was pedons who referred to her as such who were mentally challenged.

Akua Donkor's interview with Delay.

Reactions to Akua Donkor's interview with Delay

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral interview:

@Grant_Clurkin said:

"But Delay never said anything bad if have really been following her interviews."

@metamorfos28 said:

"People who accept to be on Delay’s show set themselves up to be bullied and publicly humiliated."

@alonor94072 said:

"How can you say this sh**t to someone’s mother."

@Dark123_22 said:

"She didn't respect the woman. Even if you think she said nothing close to disrespect, it's evident in character. BTW, this woman cursed her, she never went to apologise for it to be reversed and the woman is gone!!!!"

Akua Donkor's achievements as a politician

YEN.com.gh reported the late Madam Akua Donkor, flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, passed on at the Ridge Hospital on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Yaw Bema, a man purported to be the late politician's driver, paid glowing tributes to her in a video.

Yaw Bema mentioned some achievements of his former boss as a politician, serving as an assemblywoman for Heman.

